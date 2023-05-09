The winger put the icing on the cake for the Hatchetmen as he scored an eye-catching curling effort which completed the 4-0 rout against Ballymena United at Windsor Park.

Not only did the win see Crusaders retain the trophy but they also secured a return to European football next season.

"Every player is very lucky to play for the club because it's such a close-knit family," the 35-year-old said.

Crusaders' Paul Heatley celebrates his goal during the Irish Cup final against Ballymena United

"There are such high expectations year in, year out. It doesn't matter who you are or what you've achieved in the past, you're constantly having to prove yourself.

"Regardless of how long you're established in this team you can't take anything for granted.

"Next season we turn our attention to Europe to get off to a really good start.

"I will keep going as long as the team wants me and as long as I'm physically able to."

Heatley, who has now won the Irish Cup with Crusaders three times, revealed that he and his team-mates wanted to put in a more convincing performance than what they produced against Ballymena United last year despite winning 2-1.

"Last year was just so cagey for us. It was a nervy performance, really below par for what we expect and what the gaffer expects of us," he added.

"We had certain things to put right today regardless, and I think that certainly showed from minute one.

"We were dominant, I don't think Jonny Tuffey really had a save to make over the 90 minutes.

"The goals came at the perfect time, but we came in at half-time a bit disappointed because we had quite a few good chances to make it 2 or 3-0 at the break and kill the game.

"It's a dangerous score line 1-0. The second half though is probably the best second half I've seen us play.

