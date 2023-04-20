The Glentoran forward has fond memories of the tournament, having represented Tyrone at the Junior and Premier age group and McGinn said the tournament provided him with the perfect foundation from which he could launch his professional career.

“I have some fantastic memories from playing at the tournament and it helped to stand me in good stead and gave me the belief and confidence that I could perform at the highest level.

“The SuperCupNI offers a unique experience for local players, and it can help you to launch your career and give you the platform from which to go on and achieve whatever you want to set your mind to.

Niall McGinn pictured with Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Ivor Wallace at this year's SuperCupNI draw. Picture by Stephen Hamilton/Presseye.

“It is a really special tournament and it is so well regarded.

“Throughout my career, I have been in dressing rooms with players from across the UK and when they hear about where you come from, the first thing they talk about is the tournament!

“That shows you how prestigious it is and how well regarded it is within the game.”

Some of the biggest teams in the United Kingdom and further afield will descend upon Northern Ireland later on this summer, with the likes of Manchester United, Newcastle United, Rangers, West Ham and Brighton and Hove Albion all sending their latest crop of talent to compete at the tournament.

In the Minor section, all of the local Northern Irish sides would have their eyes set on a plum tie with Glasgow Celtic and the Scottish giants will face Glentoran, Loughgall and Donegal side Finn Harps.

In the Junior section, Antrim were placed in a tantalising group with Rangers FC, Kilmarnock and Donegal Schoolboys. County Fermanagh, who pushed eventual winners Manchester United all the way last summer in the group stage will face three top sides including newcomers St Mirren, Plymouth Argyle and Charlton Athletic. In Group B, West Ham United will pit their wits against County Down and County Tyrone.

In the Premier section, Manchester United will face County Fermanagh and that group also includes Japanese regulars Ichifuna and Dundalk Schoolboys League. Tournament debutants Brighton and Hove Albion and Tigres UANL from Mexico will face Down and Surf Select.

The 2023 tournament kicks off on Sunday 23rd July with the welcoming ceremony in Coleraine and concludes with finals day on Friday 28th July.

Matches will be played across three council areas, Causeway, Coast and Glens, Mid and East Antrim and Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

Minor U13 drawGroup A – Linfield, Warrenpoint Town, IDA Bermuda and Belvedere FC.Group B – Glenavon FC, Coleraine FC, Portstewart FC and Kilmarnock FC.Group C – Dungannon United Youth, Larne FC, Ballymena United FC and Surf Select (USA).Group D – Glentoran, Loughgall FC, Finn Harps and Glasgow Celtic.

Junior U14 drawGroup A – County Armagh, County Londonderry, FC America and Stevenage FC.Group B – County Down, County Tyrone, Prospects 2 Pro Academy (Canada) and West Ham United.Group C – County Antrim, Kilmarnock FC, Donegal Schools and Rangers FC.Group D – County Fermanagh, St Mirren FC, Plymouth Argyle and Charlton Athletic.