The Crues chief celebrated the milestone in fine style as he watched his team recover from a goal behind to defeat Coleraine on Tuesday night.

Baxter, who is currently the longest serving manager in world football, has won three League titles during his time in charge at Seaview.

The trophy cabinet has also included three Irish Cups, a League Cup, a Setanta Cup and three County Antrim Shields, plus many countless memories in Europe.

Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter celebrated his 900th game in charge with a 3-1 win against Coleraine on Tuesday night. Photo Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press

No manager has won more or been at the helm at Crusaders longer than Baxter and he was quick to reflect on an 'incredible journey' after taking charge back in 2005.

"As these sort of milestones click round they are nice to hear, but I'm only ever concentrating on the next game," he said.

"900 games, where have they all gone?

"It's been an incredible journey, we've done incredible things as a football club.

"There's a drive and an enthusiasm about all of us which just keeps us going.

"They talk in England about being five games away from the sack, but we've not lost five games on the trot in 18 years.

"We've maybe lost three but never five.

"We've always been riding the crest of a wave, that's how it has felt.

"There's never been a moment where we've felt behind the eight ball.

"That's great but it's testament to the players, the coaching staff and the fans we have here.

"They keep us going and make my job worth doing.

"I enjoy what I'm doing, and I've always said from day one, if I'm enjoying myself I'll stay and if I'm not I'll leave."

As the end-of-season awards get set to be announced, Baxter believes one of his key men Philip Lowry should be named Player of the Year after netting yet again on Tuesday night.

"To score 20 goals from midfield is just unbelievable," he continued.

"I don't know how these end of season votes go, there's different talk about different players, but if he's not Player of the Year in our country then we all need to have a look at it.

"He has been sensational this year with sensational performances week in, week out from him."

Crusaders get ready for the challenge of Larne tomorrow night at Seaview as the visitors only need a solitary point to claim their first ever Gibson Cup title.

However, Baxter has challenged his players to find 'a solution' to stop Larne's title party starting in north Belfast.

"There's no point coming the distance of 35 games and then chucking the towel in," he stressed.

"We went to Windsor looking for three points, it was the same against Coleraine and we'll be giving our lot against Larne.

"You just never know where it will take you.

"We've played very well here this season, we've only lost one league game.

"Larne will be coming here trying to win the league and enjoy it.

"It's our job to find a solution to stop them.