Dungannon Swifts and Cliftonville to clash at Foyle Cup in Under-12 semi-finals

Another day of wonder and excitement was experienced in the North West as the O’Neills Foyle Cup matches were played in and around the North West Area.

In the U12 semi-finals an all Irish League class will be held today between Dungannon and Cliftonville.

In the other semi-final it is an all Donegal clash with Inishowen encountering Donegal Schoolboys.

In the U13 category, Global Premier Soccer, beaten finalists in 2017, meet East Donegal Schoolboys in the semi-final of the competition whilst much fancied Sheffield United face up to Donegal Schoolboys.

An impressive Finnish side FDS Suomi made it three defeats on the trot for Belfast side Shankhill United Academy in the u-12 Foyle Cup clash at Templemore on Thursday night.

Fluent and slick football were the order of the day with FDS scoring an early goal and then keeping the Belfastmen on the back foot for most of the first period.

In the second half, a more positive Shankhill created a few chances but netminder Bradley in the Finnish goals was on hand to deal with any real danger.

Shankhill’s problems continued in front of goal though and it cost them an equaliser with poor finishing on two occasions.

With time running out and and the Belfast side pushing for an equaliser, it was the Finns who broke away and scored to seal victory and keep their 100% record intact and progression through the group stages.

For the Belfast side it was another bad day at the office although Jack Hamill, Adam Moody and Ben Howell impressed.

Keadue pip Maiden City

This under-14 O’Neills Foyle Cup clash at Leafair Park between Donegal’s Keadue Rovers and Maiden City Academy saw excellent attacking football from both sides, using width and movement off the ball.

Star of the show was Keadue’s diminutive winger, Reuben Grimes with his electric pace and ball control terrorising the Derry side’s defence throughout the game and he will be4 one to watch in the future.

It was an early goal after seven minutes that gave the Donegal side the points, although some better finishing by both teams could have delivered more goals.

Of special praise were the tall centre back duo of Jordan Saville and Nathan Kibbler who kept the Maiden City forward line at bay for most of the game.

Tristar unlucky against City rivals

Local sides Tristar and Maiden City battled it out in a five goal thriller in the u-12 game at Brooke Park early afternoon yesterday.

And it was City who came out with a narrow 3-2 victory.

Tristar took the lead with an early strike from Shea Healy, leveled minutes later when Maiden City equalized.

The second half saw Maiden City pull ahead and take a 3-1 lead with centre back Conor Armstrong and winger Kevin Muldoon pulling the strings.

Not to be outdone, a resolute Tristar pulled a goal back with ten minutes remaining, striker Brandon Crockett latching on to a through ball and slotting neatly into the corner to bring his side right back into the encounter.

The same player had a chance to level terms in the dying minutes but his shot was well saved by Maiden City netminder Dara McAuley. Impressive for Tristar were Jack Doherty and Aaron McLaughlin in midfield and young striker Crockett kept the Maiden City defence busy.

U9

Under 10

U15

U16

