Dungannon Swifts chief Rodney McAree has spoken of his admiration for Linfield counterpart David Healy ahead of today’s Sports Direct Premiership fixture at Stangmore Park.

The Swifts, who are currently exceeding pre-season expectations by sitting third in the Premiership table so far, host league leaders Linfield who will look to bounce back from their BetMcLean Cup exit at the hands of rivals Glentoran on Tuesday night.

Healy has received criticism from some quarters of the Linfield support following that loss and said last month that whilst he can understand frustrations, some backlash from the fans is “not needed”.

When asked if he believes Healy comes under too much scrutiny at times, McAree responded: “I would agree with that as I believe he is as good as there is in the league.

Dungannon Swifts boss Rodney McAree (left) has spoken of his respect for Linfield chief David Healy

“The trophies he has won during his time at Linfield prove that but I suppose when you manage one of the ‘Big Two’, then you always find yourself more open to criticism.

"They have a clear advantage at the top-of-the-table at the minute so I’m sure David won’t be too concerned.

"I have a lot of respect for David and enjoy catching up with him but hopefully we can cause an upset on Saturday.

"We know they will be coming here hurt after the loss on Tuesday night and they have the best away record in the league.

“It’s going to be a tough game but it’s one we are looking forward to with a good crowd and a vocal support.”

The Swifts were also eliminated from the BetMcLean Cup through the week after a 4-2 extra-time loss against Crusaders at Seaview.

it marked the second time the two clubs had faced each other within a matter of four days after a 2-2 draw in the Premiership last weekend – but McAree believes his players should have had more to show for their efforts in north Belfast.

On that 2-2 draw, he explained: “I thought we were terrific last week but we could have managed the first 15 minutes after half-time better.

"To be fair, I think we should have scored more goals in the first-half but sometimes you need to give credit to the opposition and Crusaders came back at us.

"It is hugely positive when we are leaving places like Seaview disappointed with a point as it’s not an easy place to go.

"We are enjoying where we are at currently but the league table is very tight and there are a host of clubs sitting behind us.”

The league standings has thrown up a few more surprises as the season reaches the halfway stage, with Portadown sitting in fourth and a real improvement at Ballymena United.

When asked what the key has been to Dungannon’s eye-catching start to the campaign, McAree said: “We recruited well in the summer, we’ve got momentum and got results on the board.

"I think there’s a huge amount of quality in our changing room and the guys are playing for each other and understand their responsibilities.