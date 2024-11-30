Dungannon Swifts midfielder James Knowles says the men from County Tyrone won't be getting "carried away" by their eye-catching start to the campaign.

After losing three games in succession, the Swifts have now won their last two to sit third in the Sports Direct Premiership standings on 29 points from 18 games having played a match more than fourth-place Portadown plus both Linfield and Cliftonville above in the senior table.

The latest victory was at Carrick Rangers last weekend as Knowles' free-kick proved to be the difference across difficult playing conditions in east Antrim.

However, attention quickly turns to the visit of Crusaders this afternoon as Knowles reflected on the squad's start to the season.

Dungannon Swifts midfielder James Knowles (left) has spoken ahead of their visit to Crusaders this afternoon

"We had three defeats on the bounce but we kept saying we were a good footballing side," he reflected. We just had to stay calm and keep doing the things which put us in the position.

"We worked hard to get the win two weeks ago and it meant even more to back it up again last Saturday.

"We're just enjoying it as long as it lasts. We just have to take it each game as it comes and long may it continue.

"I hope we won't be in a relegation battle this year. I know everyone will say the same thing: we can't let ourselves get carried away.

"It was a massive result for us last Saturday. I think it's the first time the club has won there since 2021.

"Regardless of what team comes down here you know what you're going to get and you have to stand up and take it.

"To be fair to Carrick they are very effective and you have to deal with it.

"I think that's four goals for me now which is not bad for a midfielder."

Crusaders were victorious last weekend as they clinched a 2-1 win against Coleraine to move up to seventh place.

Swifts supremo Rodney McAree admits he has been impressed by Declan Caddell's start as Crusaders boss.

He shared: "We beat the Crues 1-0 at home and they battered us in the second half.

"You don't normally get outplayed by a Crusaders team but Deccy has them trying to play and they're going in the right direction.