Dungannon Swifts manager Rodney McAree happy to see goals fly in but left frustrated with Linfield's two second half goals at Stangmore Park

Dungannon Swifts manager Rodney McAree was left frustrated in the manner of how his side conceded the second and third goals in the 3-2 defeat against Linfield.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 13th Aug 2023, 09:00 BST- 2 min read

After the game was level at 1-1 at half time, the Blues would capitalise on a quick free-kick to forge ahead through Joel Cooper and then seized upon space in the hosts’ defence to stretch that lead as Kirk Millar curled an unstoppable effort into the top corner to make it 3-1.

Despite ensuring a grandstand finish when Ben Gallagher swept home to make it 3-2, the visitors held firm for the win and McAree was disappointed with how his side switched off for the two goals in the second half.

"The second goal kills us a little but I think the free-kick is soft,” he said.

Linfield's Darragh McBrien and Dungannon's Steven Scott contest for the ball during the fixture at Stangmore ParkLinfield's Darragh McBrien and Dungannon's Steven Scott contest for the ball during the fixture at Stangmore Park
Linfield's Darragh McBrien and Dungannon's Steven Scott contest for the ball during the fixture at Stangmore Park
"We've switched off completely and I know they're trying to clamp down on standing over balls but we've got to try and slow the play down a little bit and not leave ourselves as wide open.

"It's a case of trying to stay in the game as best as we can.

"Kirk Millar gets an opportunity and it's an absolutely fantastic finish.

"Not only was it a poor goal to concede but it's an absolute touch of class from him.

"But to be fair to the players, they've shown a real fight again, they've shown character, they've shown togetherness and they've shown things you want them to show.

"We've fought right to the end to get something out of the game but towards the end we gave away too many free kicks and we allowed the game to be killed.”

Although he was disappointed with the result, McAree explained that he has taken heart from the fact that his side have scored six goals in their last two games against Larne and Linfield.

He added: "We've conceded and scored six, and to score six against the big two teams in the country is a big plus.

"We have to be competitive in games and if you look at results in the past, as soon as you go behind you're beat and you can't be like that.

"We need to fight and push to try and get something out of every game we play in regardless whether that's the best team in the country or the so-called worst teams in the country."

