The Swifts heroically earned a draw against the champions at Inver Park as they came from 4-1 down to leave with a share of the spoils in a dramatic end to proceedings.

Unlike the goals scored by Joseph Moore, Ben Gallagher and Tomas Galvin there was, however, confusion as to who netted the precious equaliser in east Antrim.

Some thought it was Jake Scott whereas others claimed it was Dean Curry who met Moore's corner kick in stoppage time.

However, the Swifts have verified on social media that it was summer recruit Andy Whiteside who seized upon lacklustre defending from the hosts to head in.