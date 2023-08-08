Dungannon Swifts verify who scored the equaliser in last night's eight goal thriller against Larne at Inver Park
The Swifts heroically earned a draw against the champions at Inver Park as they came from 4-1 down to leave with a share of the spoils in a dramatic end to proceedings.
Unlike the goals scored by Joseph Moore, Ben Gallagher and Tomas Galvin there was, however, confusion as to who netted the precious equaliser in east Antrim.
Some thought it was Jake Scott whereas others claimed it was Dean Curry who met Moore's corner kick in stoppage time.
However, the Swifts have verified on social media that it was summer recruit Andy Whiteside who seized upon lacklustre defending from the hosts to head in.
The result marked a memorable return to the dugout for Swifts boss Rodney McAree as they were 4-1 down with 80 minutes on the clock before the epic revival.