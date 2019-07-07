Elliott Morris takes up coaching role as Glentoran land Croatian duo

Club legend Elliott Morris has accepted a role in the Glentoran coaching staff while remaining a member of the first team squad.

The club made the announcement of Morris's new role as Goalkeeper Coach alongside the capture of Croation duo goalkeeper Marijan Antolovic and midfielder Hrvoje Plum.

Morris, who has made 731 first team appearances and won no fewer than 13 trophies, is thrilled to be involved in Head Coach Mick McDermott's coaching team.

He told the club website: “This is a great honour for me and I’m very proud to have been offered this role as it keeps me at a club I love, that’s been a massive part of my life and makes sure I’ll be contributing to Glentoran as we enter what’s going to be a very exciting time for everyone here.

"I’m realistic that my body has been telling me I can’t keep playing 35 or 40 matches a season at this level but I’ll still be there challenging for a place and working closely with the other keepers and making sure we all push each other hard and motivate each other."

McDermott is delighted to welcome Morris aboard the backroom team, and also welcomed the new signings to The Oval.

"I’m delighted Elliott has embraced this new challenge and I’m very excited to have him on board," he told glentoran.com.

"He will still be available to play for the first team because he still has plenty to offer as a player, but primarily he will guide the future of Glentoran goalkeeper programme. I look forward to bringing him into the staff and working with him for many years to come.

"Marijan Antolovic brings top-level experience to our team - I have no doubt he will be successful here with his presence, ability and 6’5” frame.

"Hrvoje Plum can play multiple positions in midfield - central, wide or behind the striker. His ability on set-pieces will be an invaluable asset to our team.

"I travelled to Croatia recently and after meeting both players, watching them train and play I am confident they will support our project of Glentoran FC climbing back to the top."

Both previously played for NK Osijek.