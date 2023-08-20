Sarina Wiegman’s side still achieved a best-ever second-place finish, but that will be little consolation to the Lionesses, who came within inches of an opener when Lauren Hemp clipped the crossbar in the first half.

FIFA Best goalkeeper Mary Earps produced several fine saves to keep England in the contest, including the vital block to deny Jennifer Hermoso’s second-half spot kick as her determined team-mates tried to stage a comeback.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That never came, and while the Lionesses had their chances they ultimately could not find a way past speedy Spain, who survived 13 minutes of stoppage time to secure a deserved maiden world title.

England's Bethany England looks dejected after the FIFA Women's World Cup final match at Stadium Australia, Sydney as Spain celebrate victory. (Photo by Isabel Infantes/PA Wire)

Wiegman named an unchanged side from the one that beat Australia 3-1 to advance to this stage for the first time.

World Cup debutant Lauren James, who had scored three times and added the same number of assists in the group stage, was available for the England boss after serving a two-match ban and came on as a second-half substitute.

Captain Millie Bright told ITV: “It’s hard, but it’s football. It can go either way. They’re a fantastic team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“First half wasn’t our best, second half we had chances – we hit the bar. Congrats to them but this is the hard part of football.

“A lot of emotion (right now) but I’m really proud of the team. To come this far, to play in the World Cup final, not many get to do that.

“This is not it for us, we’ll bounce back.”

Former England midfielder Karen Carney told ITV: “I’m struggling for words.

“That group there I thought we had it. I was so confident going into the game but just one brilliant moment from Spain really and just devastated, I’m struggling and gutted because the players gave it everything like Eni said.