Linfield, who narrowly missed out on the group stage of the same competition last year, have been paired with Albanian side FK Vllaznia.

David Healy’s side will be at home first before travelling to southern Europe a week later.

Irish Cup winners Crusaders will face Finnish club Haka Valkeakoski – with Stephen Baxter’s men away from home first.

Glentoran will play Gzira United from Malta in the first qualifying round of the Europa Conference League

Haka beat Linfield on the away goal rule in 2000 during the first qualifying round for the Champions League.

Meanwhile, Glentoran have been paired with Maltese side Gzira United and the east Belfast side will have home advantage for the second leg.

The two-legged first qualifying round ties will take place on 13 and 20 July, with fixture arrangements to be finalised as soon as possible.

The draw for the second qualifying round of the competition will take place tomorrow at UEFA’s headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

Linfield have been drawn to face Albanian opposition in the form of KF Vllaznia