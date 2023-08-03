News you can trust since 1737
Europa Conference League: Linfield's European hopes ended after 3-2 defeat against Pogon Szczecin in Poland

Linfield put up a valiant fight in Poland as their European hopes were ended by Pogon Szczecin.
By Sports Desk
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 19:54 BST- 2 min read
Updated 3rd Aug 2023, 20:07 BST

David Healy’s side faced an uphill task after losing 5-2 in the Europa Conference League first leg last Thursday in Belfast, and although skipper Jamie Mulgrew fired the Blues ahead after 16 minutes, Szczecin emerged on top in the second half to seal a 3-2 victory on the night (agg: 8-4).

West Brom and Hull City winger Kamil Grosicki rattled the Linfield crossbar with an early effort after three minutes, but the visitors started brightly and largely nullified Szczecin’s threat at the Floriana Krygiera Stadium.

The deadlock was broken when the ball fell to Mulgrew after Kirk Millar’s shot was blocked by the defence.

Linfield’s Chris Shields and Pogon Szczecin's Joao Gamboa pictured in action during Thursday night’s Europa Conference League gameLinfield’s Chris Shields and Pogon Szczecin's Joao Gamboa pictured in action during Thursday night’s Europa Conference League game
Mulgrew unleashed a superb strike from outside the box into the bottom left corner to give Linfield hope.

Danijel Loncar headed over from a Grosicki corner as Szczecin went close to a leveller.

Polish international Grosicki then broke on the right and fired in a teasing cross, which Linfield keeper Chris Johns pushed out for another corner. Loncar, though, was off target.

After the break, Efthymis Koulouris drew Szczecin level, meeting a cross at the back post to head past Johns after a penalty appeal was waved away.

However, Linfield hit straight back, with Joel Cooper picking out Kyle McLean, who headed past the keeper into the top left corner to make it 2-1 only two minutes later.

Szczecin kept pressing and equalised for the second time when Linus Wahlqvist slotted past Johns.

Daniel Finlayson headed straight at the goalkeeper as Linfield looked for a third, but it was the home side who took the lead when Vahan Bichakhchyan smashed a stunning shot from 30 yards into the top left corner to give Szczecin a 3-2 cushion.

Healy sent on Josh Archer and John Robertson for Mulgrew and Chris McKee, but Szczecin closed out an entertaining victory as Linfield’s European journey came to an end.

