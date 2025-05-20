Members of the Carryduff Manchester United Supporters' Club pictured at a recent game vs West Ham United

A chance to put a dismal campaign right is the theme from both Northern Ireland-based Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur supporters' groups ahead of tonight's Europa League final in Bilbao.

The two English Premier League sides meet in the Spanish city with a lot at stake as the winners not only collect the trophy - but also a spot in the coveted Champions League next season.

The high-profile fixture is in contrast to the pair's performance in the Premier League as Manchester United sit in a dismal 16th position in the table, with Spurs languishing a spot below after a dreadful run of results.

But the doom and gloom will be lifted somewhat for the one of the clubs after proceedings are brought to a conclusion in northern Spain.

Dundonald Spurs flag proudly on display at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

This newspaper caught up with John White, secretary at the Carryduff Manchester United Supporters' Club, and Kenny Maxwell, chairman of the Dundonald Spurs Supporters' Club for their views ahead of the showpiece decider.

Representing the red corner, Mr White believes Manchester United will emerge victorious and that the Red Devils should keep faith with manager Ruben Amorim, irrespective of the final.

He said: "I have been to quite a number of games this season and saw us lose seven times, which hasn't been great!

"I'm hoping that we can lift the trophy this evening as 60 members from our club are going over to the Aston Villa game this weekend and it would provide some silver lining over a very dark cloud.

"I don't want to see Ruben lose his job and I want United to dig deep like they did in the past when Sir Alex Ferguson was under pressure to remain in the job.

"I think in recent times a few managers looked out of their depth but I do think Amorim is the answer.

"He came in through the season which isn't ideal but you can't hide away from our league form - it's simply embarrassing.

"It is undeniable that this is the worst Manchester United team in the history of the Premier League and the worst team never to be relegated. I think there’s too many players who are only here for their wage packet.”

Members’ love of Manchester United – despite their poor results – is unquestionable after being at Old Trafford for 16 of the 19 home games this season.

Despite nobody making the trip over to sunny Spain for the eagerly-awaited clash, Mr White revealed plans will be finalised where to watch the game.

"No members are heading over to the game but we’ve had 60 members at 16 home games this season, which is phenomenal considering the results,” he added.

"To get Cup tickets you have to opt-in to another scheme and we simply couldn’t have afforded it.

"There’s a branch meeting on Tuesday night and we will see what the plans are...I know a few are hosting a house party.”

In the white corner, Mr Maxwell is hoping that Spurs can lift their first piece of silverware since 2008 to reward “long-suffering” supporters.

He stated: “To be honest, I’m apprehensive ahead of the game and as a Spurs supporter, that’s understandable considering our wait for success.

"We have beaten Man Utd three times this season and it’s in the back of my head that they are due to beat us.

"However, if we can win it would be great for our long-suffering fans as it’s been too long since we lasted lifted a trophy back in 2008.

"It’s been a long time since we’ve had something to celebrate and we have a club trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this weekend, so it would be lovely to join in the celebrations."

Similar to Amorim, Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou is facing a fight to save his job after a disastrous Premier League campaign.

However, Mr Maxwell believes they might have to keep faith with the Australian if he can land Spurs’ first European title since 1984.

"It’s a difficult one,” he sighed.

"Before the semi-final and arguably even around Christmas time, the majority of the Spurs fans probably thought we should have got rid of Ange.

"However, football is about winning and if he can guide us to the Europa League, then it would probably be the sensible decision to keep him.

"No club members are going over to Bilbao but I do think a few are heading over to London to watch it in the stadium.

"We regularly meet at Cozy Social Club in Dundonald and that’s where we will be tonight with our flags to cheer on the Lilywhites.”

So, time for the all important question – what’s your match prediction?

Mr White replied: “We have a poor record against Spurs recently, but incredibly, I think we are still the better team. I think the game will finish 0-0 after 90 minutes and Bruno Fernandes will score the winner in extra-time.”