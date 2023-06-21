News you can trust since 1737
European draws: Irish League quartet find out potential second qualifying round opponents in Europa Conference League as Larne could face Molde in Champions League qualifying

Glentoran, Linfield, Crusaders and Larne know what lies ahead of them if they can progress through the first qualifying round of European competition.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 21st Jun 2023, 12:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 12:36 BST

Gibson Cup holders Larne – who were drawn against HJK Helsinki in the first qualifying round of the Champions League – could face another Scandinvian side in the form of Molde in the second qualifying round if they can beat the Finnish champions over two legs.

Should Larne be unsuccessful against Helsinki in the top-tier competition, they will face either Ballkani (Kosovo) or Ludogorets (Bulgaria) in the second qualifying round of the Europa Conference League.

In the Main Path of the Europa Conference League, the winners between Glentoran and Maltese side Gzira United in the first qualifying round will play the winners between F91 Diddeleng (Luxembourg) and St Patrick’s Athletic (Republic of Ireland).

Glentoran, Linfield, Crusaders and Larne have found out their potential second qualifying round opponents in the Europa Conference League, with Larne also paired with Molde in the second qualifying round of the Champions League if they beat HJK HelsinkiGlentoran, Linfield, Crusaders and Larne have found out their potential second qualifying round opponents in the Europa Conference League, with Larne also paired with Molde in the second qualifying round of the Champions League if they beat HJK Helsinki
Linfield know they will face Polish side MKS Pogon Szczecin if they can overcome Albanian opposition FK Vllaznia at the first hurdle.

Finally, Crusaders who were drawn against Finnish side Haka Valkeakoski yesterday know they will face Norwegian side Rosenborg if they are successful in the first round.

Stephen Baxter’s side were drawn against Rosenborg two years in a row in Europa League qualifying a decade ago.

The second qualifying round ties are scheduled to take place on July 27 and August 3.

