Peter Maguire has completed a move to Dungannon Swifts from Ballinamallard United. (Photo: Dungannon Swifts FC)

Peter Maguire says the lure of playing European football was too hard to turn down after completing a move to Dungannon Swifts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 22-year-old became the second arrival at Stangmore Park ahead of the summer transfer window opening after completing a move from Ballinamallard United.

The defender spent three years at the Mallards but has now made the move to the top-flight after his switch to the Irish Cup holders was confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He will join Mal Smith as new defensive options for Rodney McAree’s men ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

Speaking to Dungannon Swifts’ social media platforms, Maguire said: "It's been a rollercoaster of a few days to be honest.

"I got talking to Rodney (McAree) and straight away I was interested after they won the Irish Cup and the prospect of European football.

"I always said when I made the move to Ballinamallard that I wanted to play in the Premiership and I feel this is a great platform for me to do that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Irish League is a tough league and I came here to get senior football.

"It was a massive learning curve and everyone at Ballinamallard was brilliant at helping me get through that.

"I'm delighted to push on and test myself at a higher level, so I'm looking forward to it.”

When asked to describe what Dungannon Swifts fans can expect to see, Maguire replied: "I played all my under-age football at Sligo Rovers before spending three years at Ballinamallard United in the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I would describe myself as an old-school centre-half, I love defending, I love getting stuck in and I'm really competitive, so I'd say those are my main strengths.

"I like to get on the ball when I can, which I think will suit me here.”

Meanwhile, fellow Mid-Ulster side Annagh United have announced the arrival of three new signings.

23-year-old winger Alberto Balde joins from Loughgall, whilst Odhran Skelton and Martin Marron have put pen-to-paper on deals after completing moves from Dollingstown and Oxford Sunnyside respectively.