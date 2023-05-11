The two teams will meet at The Oval on Saturday in a bid to earn European football and reap the financial benefits of qualification in the process.

The game was due to kick-off at 5:30pm but it has since been brought forward to 4:30pm at the agreement of both clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The final shall be played to a finish, if at the end of normal playing time the scores are equal, then two periods of 15 minutes each way will be played and if there are no goals scored during extra time the tie shall be decided by penalties.

Glentoran and Cliftonville lock horns for the final shot at earning European football next season