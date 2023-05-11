News you can trust since 1737
European play-off final between Glentoran and Cliftonville to kick-off an hour earlier

The Northern Ireland Football League has confirmed the European play-off final between Glentoran and Cliftonville will kick-off an hour earlier.

By Johnny McNabb
Published 11th May 2023, 14:32 BST- 1 min read

The two teams will meet at The Oval on Saturday in a bid to earn European football and reap the financial benefits of qualification in the process.

The game was due to kick-off at 5:30pm but it has since been brought forward to 4:30pm at the agreement of both clubs.

The final shall be played to a finish, if at the end of normal playing time the scores are equal, then two periods of 15 minutes each way will be played and if there are no goals scored during extra time the tie shall be decided by penalties.

Glentoran and Cliftonville lock horns for the final shot at earning European football next seasonGlentoran and Cliftonville lock horns for the final shot at earning European football next season
Glentoran reached the final after hitting five goals without reply against Glenavon last night, whilst Cliftonville overcame Coleraine at Solitude as Ryan Curran and Ronan Doherty netted in a 2-1 success for the Reds.

