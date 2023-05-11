European play-off final between Glentoran and Cliftonville to kick-off an hour earlier
The Northern Ireland Football League has confirmed the European play-off final between Glentoran and Cliftonville will kick-off an hour earlier.
The two teams will meet at The Oval on Saturday in a bid to earn European football and reap the financial benefits of qualification in the process.
The game was due to kick-off at 5:30pm but it has since been brought forward to 4:30pm at the agreement of both clubs.
The final shall be played to a finish, if at the end of normal playing time the scores are equal, then two periods of 15 minutes each way will be played and if there are no goals scored during extra time the tie shall be decided by penalties.
Glentoran reached the final after hitting five goals without reply against Glenavon last night, whilst Cliftonville overcame Coleraine at Solitude as Ryan Curran and Ronan Doherty netted in a 2-1 success for the Reds.