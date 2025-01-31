Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dungannon Swifts chief Rodney McAree says both they and Coleraine would have probably wanted to avoid each other as they meet in today's Irish Cup sixth round clash at Stangmore Park.

Seven days on from a 1-1 draw between the two teams at the same venue, both clubs have their eyes set on booking their spot in the quarter-final stage of the competition.

Dungannon Swifts looked like they had withstood heavy Coleraine pressure to take all three points last weekend but Matthew Shevlin netted with the last touch of the game to earn the Bannsiders a draw.

McAree conceded that it is “difficult” playing teams back-to-back but the contest will prove to be good on the eye.

Dungannon Swifts and Coleraine will meet for the second time in successive weeks as they lock horns in the Irish Cup. (Photo: David Cavan/Coleraine FC)

“You get a look at each other, whether you change anything or not,” he said.

“You see where we’ve been strong and where we’ve been weak last weekend and whether we can improve again.

“It’s probably a draw that Coleraine didn’t want. From a Dungannon Swifts point of view we feel we could have gone an easier one.

“It’s one to look forward to, it’s two good sides who want to try and play.

“I thought Coleraine were good last weekend at times but I thought we showed good effort and desire.”

The Swifts were victorious during the week as goals from Brandom Bermingham and Kealan Dillon sealed a 2-1 win over Loughgall in the final of the Mid-Ulster Cup.

But can the Swifts continue their bid for another big final by reaching the Irish Cup decider?

McAree stated: “We’ll try our best. Everybody dreams of being involved in the game on the first Saturday in May.

“You dream of walking out at Windsor Park on Irish Cup final day but you have to win every match and that can stop for you very quickly.

“The dream can come to an end in 90 minutes. We know we’re gonna have to be at our very best to progress.”

Coleraine could hand a debut to new signing Declan McManus after the striker received international clearance in time following his move from Welsh champions The New Saints.

