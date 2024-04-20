Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Cookstown man announced his retirement from the game earlier this month after failing to recover from a serious knee injury sustained in April 2022 against Manchester City.

However, when reflecting on his career, Dallas was full of praise for Baxter - who will be leaving Crusaders at the end of the season after 19 years in charge - for helping to get the ball rolling in his rise to stardom.

Dallas would be snapped-up by the Crues chief in the summer of 2010 after showing real potential when playing for Coagh United.

The move to the Irish League top table didn't faze the Cookstown native as he was named as the league's Young Player of the Year and Player of the Year during his first season at Seaview.

A year later, he would collect silverware as Crusaders clinched both the League Cup and Setanta Cup, before a cross-channel move to Brentford was secured.

Dallas would then complete a £1.3 million move to Leeds United thereafter and feature for Northern Ireland 62 times, scoring three goals, and was part of the squad which reached the round of 16 at Euro 2016 in France.

However, despite starring under Marcelo Bielsa and Michael O'Neill for club and country, Dallas was grateful for Baxter's guidance in his early days, as well as his former Coagh United boss Noel Mitchell.

"I was a bit surprised because I thought Stephen would give it another year but when you have been in that job for so long it takes a lot out of you and now maybe is the right time to move," he added.

"What Stephen has done as manager of Crusaders is unbelievable. I’m thankful I got the opportunity to play under him. He is a big part of my journey and I’m grateful for that.

"What direction Crusaders take now under Deccy (Caddell) is yet to be seen but I wish him well in the role. I know Deccy and I'm good friends with him and hope everything goes well for him.

"I called Noel last week. When the decision was made he was one of the first people I called along with my family to thank because the work he and my dad did with me at a younger age was incredible.

"Noel knows that but he won’t take any credit. I phoned him personally and told him. He is a big part of my career. I wouldn’t be where I am now but for him and a number of people."

Dallas was speaking to the media after helping to make the draw for the UEFA U19 European Championship, which is being held in Northern Ireland this summer.

When asked if he could become a coach like several of his former team-mates, Dallas replied: “Coaching is a lot different than playing. It’s a huge transition and you have to be fully invested to want to go to the top.

“At the minute it is something that does interest me. Have I coached yet? No. Will I coach? I don’t know. I just want to take time away now over the summer and spend time with my family because they have been through it with me.

"In the last couple of years it has been really difficult on my wife and my kids so we’ll get the season finished because I’m still in at Leeds doing rehab for the next few weeks and then I’ll take the summer to enjoy family time and then I’ll have conversations with the club and will take it from there.”

Dallas made a special appearance at Elland Road last weekend as fans delivered a warm tribute to one of their heroes.

He was presented to the crowd during half-time in the defeat to Blackburn Rovers - with fans chanting “There’s Only One Stuart Dallas” during a standing ovation and offering warm applause as he walked around the pitch with wife Juneve and children Pixie, Xavie and Rexie.

The modest Dallas, commonly known as the “Cookstown Cafu”, said he was taken aback by the reaction from the Leeds United support.

He commented: "I've been at Leeds a long time now and the fans mean a lot to me.

"My kids are growing up Leeds fans. My family is well looked after every time they go there.

"The club and the fans mean a lot to me so for them to give me the reception I got on Saturday was incredible and it's something that will live long with me.

"My kids enjoyed it, they were a bit nervous about going out but I enjoyed it. I wasn't too emotional because I sort of got all the emotion out during the week.

"I just tried to enjoy it as best I could. I don't think there would have been too many beers bought at half-time because everyone stayed in their seats which was nice to see, and I'm glad they gave me that ovation.”

And will Dallas come over and watch his former international team-mate Gareth McAuley on the sidelines as he leads Northern Ireland U19’s at this summer’s European Championships?

"I followed his career closely when he was playing because it was a similar route as myself having played in the Irish League,” he reflected.

"I'm delighted to see he's managing the Under-19s now as I think he has so much to offer the game.

"I'm looking forward to seeing him competing against Europe's best.