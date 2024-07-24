St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson. (Photo by Steve Welsh/PA Wire)

Stephen Robinson declared his St Mirren side fit and ready for the challenge of playing European football for the first time in 37 years.

The Buddies – who last featured in continental competition in 1987 – face Valur in Reykjavik on Thursday in the first leg of their Europa Conference League second qualifying round tie.

It will be Saints’ first competitive match of the season, more than a week before their Scottish Premiership campaign begins, while their hosts have already played 14 games in the Icelandic league, but Robinson is adamant that situation should not dampen his side’s ambitions.

“We want to go as far as we can,” said the manager, a former Northern Ireland international. “In recent years, the Scottish teams maybe haven’t progressed as much as they should have done and that’s always a challenge.

“At this time of the season, when other teams are maybe in the midst of their season, you sometimes have to bridge that gap but there’s no excuses.

“We don’t face the usual European problems of potentially really long flights, it’s an hour and 55 minutes. There’s no extreme heat, Iceland is similar to Scotland, maybe even colder. And the food’s great, so there is no excuses.

“I believe we’re very ready. I believe we’re very fit and if we were to lose the game, it certainly wouldn’t be because of a lack of fitness or because their season has already started, it will be because we simply weren’t good enough on the day.

“We go in as prepared as we would be for any Scottish Premiership game, we’ve done our due diligence and I’ve been over to watch them.”

In a tie that looks evenly balanced on paper, Robinson admitted Saints’ main task from the first leg was to emerge with a good chance of progressing to a third qualifying round tie against Dutch side Go Ahead Eagles or Norwegian outfit SK Brann.

“When you’ve battled through bad times, relegations and financial troubles and all the things that come with being one of the smaller clubs, then when you get these moments, you have to milk it, embrace it and enjoy it,” he said.

“Our goal is to make sure when we come back to Paisley, we have a game that is still very much alive and that we have a chance to go and make the supporters proud.”

New signing Alex Iacovitti misses out with a minor injury along with Shaun Rooney, who has a one-game European suspension carried over from his time at St Johnstone, while Greg Kiltie and Conor McMenamin are long-term absentees.

Robinson is pleased with the way his squad is shaping up overall for the campaign ahead.

“I’m really happy,” he said. “Obviously we had big blows with losing Greg and Conor, which meant we had to tweak things slightly (recruitment-wise).

“As far as the squad is concerned, we’ve doubled up in every position and I believe we’ve got real competition where nobody can rest on their laurels.