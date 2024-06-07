Ex-Rangers, Linfield, Crusaders and Dungannon Swifts defender Chris Hegarty retires from football
The 31-year-old started his senior career at Rangers where he helped the Glasgow side win the Scottish Third Division title under Ally McCoist.
An injury curtailed participation in the Second Division the next year and he made a return home to sign for Linfield in 2014, spending two seasons at Windsor Park.
Hegarty signed for hometown club Dungannon Swifts in 2016 – after a prior six-month loan – and played a pivotal role as he guided the club to their first senior trophy by lifting the League Cup in 2018.
A string of fine performances would see Crusaders come calling as Hegarty signed for Stephen Baxter’s side, yielding two Irish Cup triumphs and several appearances in European competition.
Ahead of the start of the 2023-24 campaign, Hegarty made a return to Stangmore Park and was appointed captain by Rodney McAree.
A statement on Dungannon Swifts’ social media platforms paid tribute to the defender for his service to the game.
The club confirmed that the Dungannon native will continue to be involved coaching at youth level after Hegarty recently started his journey of obtaining a UEFA B Licence with the Irish Football Association.
“Our club captain, Chris Hegarty, has today announced his retirement from football. Chris, a Dungannon man born and bred, has played over 100 times for DSFC helping us lift the League Cup in 2018.
"An Irish Cup champion, twice with Crusaders, Chris will continue his involvement with the Swifts in a coaching role with our development sides. We wish you all the best captain.”
