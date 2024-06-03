EXCLUSIVE: Coleraine set to confirm that Matthew Shevlin will remain at The Showgrounds as striker puts pen-to-paper on a full-time contract at The Showgrounds
The News Letter understands the Bannsiders striker has put pen-to-paper on a full-time deal to remain with Dean Shiels’ side.
Shevlin has made 137 appearances for the club since joining from Linfield in January 2021, scoring an impressive 68 times in the process.
The Ballymena native has a successful career away from the pitch but it’s believed this has been sorted in order to transition into full-time football.
Shevlin had one-year remaining on his contract and the club had enquiries from Cliftonville rebuffed for his services.
It is understood that Dean Jarvis will also extend his stay at the club on a full-time basis, with talks under way with other members of Coleraine’s squad.
It has been a few weeks for the Bannsiders as Oran Kearney has moved into a Sporting Director role, with Dean Shiels appointed as Head Coach as part of a management restructure at The Showgrounds.
The club released Darren Cole, Adam Mullan, Kieran Farren, Jake Wallace, Rodney Brown, Stephen Lowry, Conor McKendry, Lee Harkin and Jack O’Mahony at the end of the season, whilst Josh Carson has been placed on the transfer for “rejecting an improved contract offer” on the Ballycastle Road.
