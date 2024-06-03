Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Coleraine are set to receive a boost with the news that Matthew Shevlin has signed a new contract with the club.

The News Letter understands the Bannsiders striker has put pen-to-paper on a full-time deal to remain with Dean Shiels’ side.

Shevlin has made 137 appearances for the club since joining from Linfield in January 2021, scoring an impressive 68 times in the process.

The Ballymena native has a successful career away from the pitch but it’s believed this has been sorted in order to transition into full-time football.

Shevlin had one-year remaining on his contract and the club had enquiries from Cliftonville rebuffed for his services.

It is understood that Dean Jarvis will also extend his stay at the club on a full-time basis, with talks under way with other members of Coleraine’s squad.

It has been a few weeks for the Bannsiders as Oran Kearney has moved into a Sporting Director role, with Dean Shiels appointed as Head Coach as part of a management restructure at The Showgrounds.

