EXCLUSIVE: Larne defender Craig Farquhar set for big money move to the Premier League as Crystal Palace win race to sign highly-rated ace
It is believed that the 20-year-old has travelled to London today to finalise the switch after impressing since moving to Larne from Ballymena United in the summer.
Farquhar was given his chance at Ballymena United towards the tail end of the 2022/23 campaign and his performances and potential earned a move to Larne in the summer.
It was reported back in August that a host of Premier League clubs had been monitoring the Northern Ireland U21 international.
If the transfer is completed without a hitch, Farquhar is set to follow in the footsteps of Kofi Balmer who moved to Selhurst Park from Larne in August 2022.
Larne sources remained tight-lipped when asked to comment on the deal.
The reigning champions have already added Aidan McAdams and Chris Gallagher to their squad, with Shea Gordon moving to Cliftonville as part of the deal for the latter.
Furthermore, Aidan Dowling has moved to Cork City, Sean Brown has penned a loan deal at Ballymena United, Kieran Lloyd has returned to Wigan Athletic following a loan spell at Inver Park, with Ilijah Paul’s loan deal from Real Salt Lake also expiring.