The 25-year-old joined the League One side in July 2022 from Derry City and has gone on to make 68 appearances for the Whites in all competitions.

Armagh-born Toal, who has also weighed in with six goals during his time at the Lancashire outfit, admits he is pleased to agreed a new deal at the Toughsheet Community Stadium.

After missing the start of the current campaign as an on-going result of the ankle injury he sustained in helping Wanderers win the Papa Johns Trophy last season, Toal has gone on to start 29 games this season in the Whites’ pursuit of a League One promotion place.

“It's a proud moment for myself and my family,” the defender told the club website.

“Coming over here you want to kick on and do as well as you can. Everyone has made me feel so welcome since I joined. It’s flown by so I'm happy to extend my stay."

“When I first came over here I just wanted to get one (appearance) and I'm just glad I've made so many,” he added.

“Hopefully I can make many more as the years go by.”

Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt is pleased to have secured the services of Toal, who was given his senior international debut by Michael O’Neill in the defeat at home to Slovenia last October.

“Eoin committing his future here is huge for us,” he said. “He's a player who has gone from strength to strength since we brought him in from Derry.

“He's a brilliant lad, a real big leader in the dressing room and a fantastic footballer, so it's good business. He's improving and growing all the time and I think he's going to continue to do that.

“There are still areas of his game he needs to work on and improve but he's got a lot of attributes. He's probably got to where we thought he would do quicker than we thought.

