FA CUP: Sheffield United end Wrexham fairytale in dramatic final twist

The National League side's journey under A-list actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney has caught the imagination of the country and most neutrals would have been wanting them to set up a glamour showdown with Antonio Conte, Harry Kane and the like.

And for large parts of the night that looked like it was in the script when Paul Mullin's controversial penalty had cancelled out Anel Ahmedhodzic's opener.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mullin has been the leading man for the Dragons over the last two seasons, but fluffed his lines when he missed a second penalty shortly after.

Sheffield's Billy Sharp, centre, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during Tuesday night's FA Cup 4th round replay against Wrexham

And that allowed the Blades to play the role of villains as injury-time goals from Billy Sharp and Sander Berge meant it is they who play Spurs next month.

Given the first match at the Racecourse Ground was a thriller, ending 3-3, it was always going to be difficult for the sequel to live up to the original, but it certainly had drama.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The odds were firmly in the hosts' favour this time around given their home advantage and they dominated from the off, causing some early problems from set-pieces. Wrexham did well to hold them at arm's length.

Wrexham enjoyed their best spell of the match early in the second half, bombarding United's box with long throws and corners, but they fell behind with the home side's first attack.

Chris Basham retrieved Sharp's cross and fed Ben Osborn, whose clever little pass played in Ahmedhodzic and the Bosnian emphatically fired home in the 50th minute.

The visitors were awarded a penalty in the after a marginal call by referee Leigh Doughty but there was little doubt about the outcome as Mullin slammed his spot-kick high into the roof of the net to send the 5,000 travelling fans wild.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wrexham were then awarded a second penalty, but on this occasion the the 28-year-old Mullin was unable to repeat the trick and saw his penalty saved by home goalkeeper Adam Davies, who palmed away another fierce effort.

The Championship outfit were able to regain the upper hand but must have feared the worst when Sharp converted from close range but was offside, while they were also denied a clear penalty of their own when Oliver Norwood's shot hit Elliot Lee's hand.