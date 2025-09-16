A Rangers ultras-style fan group have called for the removal of Russell Martin and chief executive Patrick Stewart from their positions at Ibrox.

Head coach Martin is under mounting pressure following the 2-0 home defeat by Hearts on Saturday which left the Light Blues in 10th position in the William Hill Premiership, having failed to win any of their first five league matches.

He has won only three of his 12 games in charge since being appointed in the summer and the former Southampton boss felt the fury of the Gers support at Ibrox as his side stumbled through another poor performance against the Jambos.

An angry statement released by the Union Bears fan group on Monday night revealed protests have been planned for Saturday’s Premier Sports Cup quarter-final clash against Hibernian at Ibrox if changes are not made.

Rangers manager Russell Martin and Nicolas Raskin on the touchline. Gers legend Ally McCoist has told Martin he must explain to bewildered supporters why he is not selecting Raskin. (Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)

The statement read: “The Union Bears stand with fellow fan groups and the wider support in demanding the immediate removal of the Rangers management team and CEO.

“Russell Martin has shown beyond doubt that he is not capable of leading Rangers Football Club.

“The performances under his management are a disgrace to the standards this club was built on.

“Rangers cannot afford constant upheaval, but in Martin’s case there can be no debate. His failure is absolute, and he must be removed from his duties immediately.

“Patrick Stewart has been quick to criticise supporters, yet has refused to take responsibility for his own catastrophic decision.

“As CEO, the appointment of Russell Martin lies entirely with him.

“This failure proves he is unfit to lead Rangers. His position is untenable, and he must be held accountable.

“The new owners must act quickly and decisively. If they do not, they will leave the support with no option but to act. Rangers must have a management team and a squad capable of delivering success worthy of our history and our support.”