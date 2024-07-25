First-team boss David Healy watches on as Linfield secure Minor section final date against Crusaders at this year's SuperCupNI tournament
Linfield secured a 3-2 win against Kilmarnock, whilst Crusaders inflicted a 3-0 defeat on Celtic in the other semi-final to make it an all-Irish League decider at the Coleraine Showgrounds today (KO 11am).
The Blues are managed by James Daly and he was full of appreciation for the support shown to his players by all areas of the club.
He said: "The gaffer (David Healy) has been brilliant.
"He came down yesterday and spoke to the boys at half-time against Glenavon and he spoke to them again before today's (Thursday) game.
"He's not giving team talks, he's just in to show his support, to show that he's here and the club as a whole is unbelievable as the chairman has been down, as well as Willie McKeown, Ross Oliver and George McCartney.
"The club has been very supportive including Glenn Ferguson and the Board of Directors, and it's not only the great support they get from their parents, but also the club which has been second to none and we really appreciate it."
The two clubs are no strangers to each other and Daly is expecting another tight contest against their Belfast rivals.
"We know Crusaders really well and we get on with them as their manager is a gentleman,” he stated.
"He was helping me before the SuperCupNI and I was helping him with reports on different teams.
"We will give it 100% and see what happens.
"When you get to a Thursday of the SuperCupNI, the boys have been playing all week and they're tired and leggy, but the boys dug a little bit deep there and we managed to get through.
"It was a really good game against Kilmarnock...the boys were fantastic from minute one right until the very end.
"We scored in different ways and some of the football we played was very good.
"They are doing really, really well and they deserve everything coming their way."