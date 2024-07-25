Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​​Linfield first-team boss David Healy was an interested spectator as the Blues set-up an all-Belfast clash in the Minor section at this year's SuperCupNI tournament.

Linfield secured a 3-2 win against Kilmarnock, whilst Crusaders inflicted a 3-0 defeat on Celtic in the other semi-final to make it an all-Irish League decider at the Coleraine Showgrounds today (KO 11am).

The Blues are managed by James Daly and he was full of appreciation for the support shown to his players by all areas of the club.

He said: "The gaffer (David Healy) has been brilliant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Linfield’s Jamie Hamilton celebrates his goal against Kilmarnock in the Minor section at this year's SuperCupNI tournament

"He came down yesterday and spoke to the boys at half-time against Glenavon and he spoke to them again before today's (Thursday) game.

"He's not giving team talks, he's just in to show his support, to show that he's here and the club as a whole is unbelievable as the chairman has been down, as well as Willie McKeown, Ross Oliver and George McCartney.

"The club has been very supportive including Glenn Ferguson and the Board of Directors, and it's not only the great support they get from their parents, but also the club which has been second to none and we really appreciate it."

The two clubs are no strangers to each other and Daly is expecting another tight contest against their Belfast rivals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We know Crusaders really well and we get on with them as their manager is a gentleman,” he stated.

"He was helping me before the SuperCupNI and I was helping him with reports on different teams.

"We will give it 100% and see what happens.

"When you get to a Thursday of the SuperCupNI, the boys have been playing all week and they're tired and leggy, but the boys dug a little bit deep there and we managed to get through.

"It was a really good game against Kilmarnock...the boys were fantastic from minute one right until the very end.

"We scored in different ways and some of the football we played was very good.