The Blues - who netted seven times in a win against Newry City last time out - continued their rich vein in front of goal to make it a comfortable evening in County Tyrone.

The Swifts would have two good opportunities inside the opening 15 minutes as Ben Cushnie misfired with just 90 seconds on the clock, before Ryan Mayse forced Chris Johns into a routine save.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those missed chances would prove costly as the visitors took the lead on 17 minutes. The ball would find itself to Chris McKee inside the area and the striker showed his determination to burst into the area and find a way past Declan Dunne.

Linfield's Joel Cooper celebrates his goal during this evening's game at Stangmore Park, Dungannon.

The game would turn end to end but Linfield would stretch their advantage just after the half hour mark as Kirk Millar released Ethan Devine with a sublime pass and the striker made no mistake by finding the back of the net.

The Swifts would have the final chance of the first-half but Jordan Jenkins' strike was deflected, with Joseph Moore unable to steer his rebound on target.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dean Shiels' men needed a bright start to the second-half but they would do anything but as they conceded three goals inside six minutes.

On 47 minutes, Joel Cooper's cross ended up in the back of the net amid confusion from Swifts 'keeper Dunne, before Devine added his second of the evening as he was in the right place at the right time to bury his effort into the net sixty seconds later.

The goalscoring spree was completed on 51 minutes and in fine style as Kirk Millar was afforded too much space at the edge of the box and the winger curled a delightful effort into the top corner.

The Blues should have added a sixth soon after as Jimmy Callacher somehow steered wide from a good position after being picked out by Millar's corner kick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Healy's men looked like scoring every time they went forward with Millar seeing his strike cannon off the post.

Linfield were able to look to their bench and handed a league debut to Rhys Annett who saw an effort curl inches over the crossbar.

There would also be a piece of history for the reigning champions as Braiden Graham was introduced as a substitute, meaning he is the youngest ever player to play for Linfield at 15 years and 137 days old.

A comfortable win for Linfield who will be hoping for a favour from Coleraine tomorrow against Larne as Dungannon Swifts will look to respond in their Irish Cup semi-final against Crusaders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DUNGANNON SWIFTS: Dunne, Marron (McCready '57 mins), Knowles, Mayse (Smith '79 mins), Curry, McGinty, Cushnie (Bruna '57 mins), McGee, Moore (Scott '57 mins), Jenkins (Lynch '79 mins), Animasahun.

Subs Not Used: Nelson (GK), Walsh.

LINFIELD: Johns, Roscoe, Shields, Callacher, Millar (Annett '73 mins), Cooper (Haygarth '88 mins), M. Clarke, McKee (Graham '77 mins), Finlayson, Devine, Mulgrew (McClean '88 mins)

Subs Not Used: Walsh (GK), A. Clarke, Palmer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad