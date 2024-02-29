Fixture list released for 2024 Sports Direct Women's Premiership as holders Glentoran meet Crusaders Strikers on the opening day of the campaign
The countdown is on as the top-flight of female football returns on Sunday, May 5.
Reigning champions Glentoran enjoyed an unstoppable unbeaten season last year and they will begin the defence of their Women’s Premiership title against Crusaders Strikers at their new home of Blanchflower Stadium.
Last season’s runners-up and 2022 champions Cliftonville Ladies kick-off their season against Mid Ulster Ladies, who will now play their home games at Stangmore Park in Dungannon.
Lisburn Rangers start life as the newest team into the NI Football League with their first ever Sports Direct Women’s Premiership match away to Derry City Women.
At Inver Park, Larne Women host Lisburn Ladies in their opening fixture and Linfield Women will start the 2024 under returning boss Ryan McConville five days later at the Bluebell Stadium against Lisburn Rangers.
Following the withdrawal of Sion Swifts Ladies, the new look nine-team league will see clubs play each other home and away over eighteen rounds of fixtures with the winner being crowned as the winners of the top prize in women’s football.