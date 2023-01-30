Lampard was sacked last Monday after a run of nine defeats in 12 Premier League matches and Dyche has taken over after signing a two-and-a-half-year contract at Goodison Park.

Former Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa was in the running to become Everton’s eighth permanent manager in just under seven years but, following extended negotiations, it became apparent the Argentinian’s proposals did not match those of the club’s.