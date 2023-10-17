Neil Lennon has been backed into 7/2 favourite from 11/2 with BoyleSports to replace Stephen Kenny as next manager of Republic of Ireland.

Kenny earned himself some breathing space as his side cruised to a 4-0 victory over Gibraltar in Faro, but he admitted the chance of qualifying through the play-offs remains unlikely following a bleak campaign featuring five defeats in seven matches.

The under-fire boss also conceded his future will be out of his control following next month’s Group B finale against the Netherlands and subsequent friendly against New Zealand and Irish punters have already switched their focus to who the FAI will target as a replacement.

Steve Bruce has been out of work since leaving West Brom last year and was favourite before the recent Greece/Gibraltar double-header, but he has now been leapfrogged by former Celtic boss Lennon, whose most recent managerial role came via a brief spell at Cypriot club Omonia Nicosia.

Neil Lennon (right) has become the bookies favourite to replace under pressure Stephen Kenny as the next Republic of Ireland manager

Current England U-21 boss Lee Carsley remains a leading contender as 9/2 second favourite and he is rated the most likely successor of the former Irish internationals on the list, which also includes Chris Hughton (6/1), Roy Keane (12/1), Damien Duff (14/1), Robbie Keane (16/1) and John O’Shea (16/1).