Former Celtic manager Neil Lennon backed into favourite to become new Republic of Ireland boss amid pressure on Stephen Kenny
Kenny earned himself some breathing space as his side cruised to a 4-0 victory over Gibraltar in Faro, but he admitted the chance of qualifying through the play-offs remains unlikely following a bleak campaign featuring five defeats in seven matches.
The under-fire boss also conceded his future will be out of his control following next month’s Group B finale against the Netherlands and subsequent friendly against New Zealand and Irish punters have already switched their focus to who the FAI will target as a replacement.
Steve Bruce has been out of work since leaving West Brom last year and was favourite before the recent Greece/Gibraltar double-header, but he has now been leapfrogged by former Celtic boss Lennon, whose most recent managerial role came via a brief spell at Cypriot club Omonia Nicosia.
Current England U-21 boss Lee Carsley remains a leading contender as 9/2 second favourite and he is rated the most likely successor of the former Irish internationals on the list, which also includes Chris Hughton (6/1), Roy Keane (12/1), Damien Duff (14/1), Robbie Keane (16/1) and John O’Shea (16/1).
Lawrence Lyons, Spokesperson for BoyleSports commented: “Not many will be surprised to see Stephen Kenny bid farewell to the dugout next month and the betting on his replacement has already taken a twist with the money coming for Neil Lennon over the past 48 hours.”