Former Coleraine star Brad Lyons nets winner against Rangers for Kilmarnock as proud parents watch on from the stands

Kilmarnock midfielder Brad Lyons insists the Ayrshire side have "put down a marker" after shocking Rangers on the opening day of the new season.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 6th Aug 2023, 11:07 BST- 2 min read

Lyons netted the only goal of the game on 65 minutes as Killie secured a deserved win over Michael Beale's side at Rugby Park.

The former Coleraine man - who is yet to be capped at international level - seized upon a ball into the box and pounced on hesitancy by John Souttar to find the bottom corner.

In an interview with Sky Sports after the full-time whistle, Lyons joked that he doesn't score too many and that he had two special people watching in the crowd.

Kilmarnock's Brad Lyons (centre) celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the cinch Premiership match at the BBSP Stadium Rugby ParkKilmarnock's Brad Lyons (centre) celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the cinch Premiership match at the BBSP Stadium Rugby Park
Kilmarnock's Brad Lyons (centre) celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the cinch Premiership match at the BBSP Stadium Rugby Park
"To be fair, I only scored once and it was on the last day of the season," he laughed.

"We work on long throws and I'm thankful I was in the right place at the right time.

"My mum and dad were in the stand so it's a good feeling.

"For the whole starting 11, subs and everyone, it shows what you can get if you work hard.

"I thought we were very composed on the ball and solid off the ball.

"Last season we beat everyone here at home except the two Old Firm teams and we said this time around that we had to put our marker down and thankfully we've done that today."

Unlike their opponents, Kilmarnock had already been in competitive action prior to Saturday's clash in the Viaplay Club and Lyons believes those games helped give Derek McInnes' side an added edge.

Despite raising eyebrows with the success against one half of the Old Firm, Ballymoney man Lyons warned that his team-mates can ill-afford to get "carried away" as they face Hearts next Sunday.

"I think playing competitive League Cup games counts," he stressed.

"No-one likes playing friendlies leading up to the start of the season.

"I don't know what it is but there's something different when it comes to competitive games and obviously there's a lot on the line.

"We went to a few hard places in the League Cup and did our business at home which stood us in good stead.

"We can’t get carried away, it’s only the first game of the season and it will only be a good three points if we follow that up next week.”

