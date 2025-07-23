Dale Pryde-MacDonald, who oversaw football operations at Scottish Championship side Greenock Morton, has been appointed as the new General Manager of Coleraine.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pryde-MacDonald previously held senior roles as Head of Media and Communications at both Ross County FC and Morecambe FC and brings a wealth of experience across both the Scottish and English leagues to the role.

He has been brought in to aid the Irish League club’s transition into full-time football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Firstly, it’s an honour and privilege to become General Manager at Coleraine Football Club,” said Pryde-MacDonald, who has moved into the role with immediate effect.

Dale Pryde-MacDonald has been appointed as General Manager at Coleraine FC. (Photo by Pacemaker Press)

“Since my first conversation with Henry [Ross, Executive Chairman] a couple of months ago, it’s been clear to see the drive and determination of the club and the people behind it.

“I’m excited about the success we can generate on and off the field moving forward as one team – supporters, players and staff.

“This is my first time working in football in Northern Ireland, which brings a different type of excitement, but I hope I can contribute to a very successful chapter in the club’s history. There’s a lot of work to do, and if we all go in the same direction, we can make this a really positive period for Coleraine FC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I want our supporters to know I’ll work tirelessly to ensure we take the best possible steps to progress the club and achieve positive, exciting results that will help Coleraine for years to come.”

Executive Chairman Ross, the club’s majority shareholder, said Pryde-MacDonald had an important role to play in shaping Coleraine’s future.

“We’re delighted to welcome Dale as General Manager of Coleraine FC,” he said.