Former Greenock Morton chief appointed new General Manager of Coleraine FC
Pryde-MacDonald previously held senior roles as Head of Media and Communications at both Ross County FC and Morecambe FC and brings a wealth of experience across both the Scottish and English leagues to the role.
He has been brought in to aid the Irish League club’s transition into full-time football.
“Firstly, it’s an honour and privilege to become General Manager at Coleraine Football Club,” said Pryde-MacDonald, who has moved into the role with immediate effect.
“Since my first conversation with Henry [Ross, Executive Chairman] a couple of months ago, it’s been clear to see the drive and determination of the club and the people behind it.
“I’m excited about the success we can generate on and off the field moving forward as one team – supporters, players and staff.
“This is my first time working in football in Northern Ireland, which brings a different type of excitement, but I hope I can contribute to a very successful chapter in the club’s history. There’s a lot of work to do, and if we all go in the same direction, we can make this a really positive period for Coleraine FC.
“I want our supporters to know I’ll work tirelessly to ensure we take the best possible steps to progress the club and achieve positive, exciting results that will help Coleraine for years to come.”
Executive Chairman Ross, the club’s majority shareholder, said Pryde-MacDonald had an important role to play in shaping Coleraine’s future.
“We’re delighted to welcome Dale as General Manager of Coleraine FC,” he said.
“His experience will be key in helping us continue to professionalise the club’s operations both on and off the pitch. I’m excited about the positive impact he’ll have as we keep building for the future.”
