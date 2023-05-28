Former Irish League manager linked with vacant Northern Ireland U21 role

Daily Record said on Sunday that Wright, who started his managerial career with Limavady United in 2003 before enjoying spells with Ballymena United and Lisburn Distillery, is hot favourite to step into the role that has been vacant since John Schofield’s departure in February.

Wright was last in the dugout at Kilmarnock between February and December of 2021 as Killie were relegated to the Scottish Championship and sat fifth in the table upon his departure.

The 59-year-old spent almost seven years with St Johnstone, winning 126 of his 309 games in charge and Wright also led them to Scottish Cup glory in 2013/14 when they defeated Dundee United 2-0 in the final at Celtic Park.

Daily Record reported that senior national team boss Michael O’Neill directed the Irish FA to approach Wright, who O’Neill played with at Newcastle and internationally, about the position.

The U21 side will next be in action with their 2025 European Championship qualifying double-header against Luxembourg and Ukraine in September.

