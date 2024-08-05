Former Irish League referee ‘an absolute gentleman’​​​​​​​ and 'big personality'

By Patrick Van Dort
Published 5th Aug 2024, 21:03 BST
Updated 5th Aug 2024, 21:07 BST
​Tributes to Irish League referee Peter McGrath recall “an absolute gentleman” and “big personality” after his weekend passing following a lengthy battle with illness.

​Irish Football Association president Conrad Kirkwood said: “I am so sorry to learn of the passing of Peter McGrath.

“He very kindly took time out with me at my first game back after my own cancer treatment, to share his experiences. It was something I appreciated and that I will not forget.

“I last spoke with him at the Irish Cup final in May where he had selflessly arranged tickets and hospitality for colleagues. That was the measure of him.

Peter McGrath operating as an Irish League referee in 2014. (Photo by Lorcan Doherty/PressEye)Peter McGrath operating as an Irish League referee in 2014. (Photo by Lorcan Doherty/PressEye)
“My thoughts, and those of the Association, are with his friends and family at this time.”

It has been confirmed a minute’s applause will take place in memory of McGrath across all Northern Ireland Football League fixtures over this forthcoming season’s opening weekend “to celebrate his life”.

Clubs across the Irish League posted messages of condolence in remembrance of McGrath and his service to the game for more than two decades.

Crumlin Star, on social media, highlighted “Peter’s generosity towards our club will never be forgotten. An absolute gentleman who will be sadly missed”.

Colm Girvan’s post “on behalf of everyone at Malachians FC” paid tribute to “a big personality in local football”.

Institute club chaplain Simon McGonigle, on social media, stated how “Peter fought the good fight, finished the race and kept the faith”.

