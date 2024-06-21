Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Northern Ireland and Leeds United star Stuart Dallas will officially open SuperCupNI 2024.

The recently retired Cookstown native will lead 66 teams from all four corners of the globe through the streets of Coleraine on Sunday, July 21, before officially declaring the 2024 tournament open at the Coleraine Showgrounds.

Dallas shone at the tournament for County Tyrone between 2005 and 2008, before embarking on an incredible career which saw him start out at his hometown club Coagh United and ended with the NI international starring for Leeds United in the English Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the course of his career, Dallas made 390 appearances, scoring 60 goals and he was an integral part of Michael O’Neill’s squad at the European Championships in France in 2016.

Former Northern Ireland and Leeds United star Stuart Dallas will officially open SuperCupNI 2024

SuperCupNI chairperson Victor Leonard said the organisers of the tournament were delighted when Stuart agreed to open the 2024 tournament.

“Stuart’s journey as a footballer is one which we believe will resonate with so many of the young people participating in the tournament this summer.

“He shone in the domestic game locally with Coagh United and Crusaders, before making the well-deserved move to England and you could see from the reaction of Stuart’s announcement that he was having to retire due to injury, just how well respected he is in the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Stuart has been very fulsome of his praise for the tournament, and I know he has very fond memories of his time playing with County Tyrone.”

The 2024 tournament gets underway on Sunday, July 21, when the teams and guests participate in the parade and opening ceremony in Coleraine. The parade will get underway at 7pm, leaving from the Mall car park before making its way through Coleraine and ending at the Coleraine Showgrounds, which is once again hosting the finals of the boys tournament this summer.

The action gets underway the next day on Monday, July 22, across three male age groups and two girls’ age groups, with the tournament concluding with finals day on Friday, July 26.