Former Northern Ireland international Danny Lafferty believes the building of a new National Training Centre is "massive" for future generations of players to make the breakthrough.

The Irish FA have announced plans to build the Centre next to the Galgorm Resort in Ballymena, which they say will comprise of elite pitches and facilities.

Irish FA President Conrad Kirkwood say Galgorm will “provide the land on a long-term lease”, with the association anticipating that the facility will be open in 2028.

Costs for the project are unknown with representatives remaining tight-lipped as to how it will be fully funded.

Daniel Lafferty won 13 international caps for Northern Ireland

Lafferty, who currently plays for Ballymena United, won a total of 13 caps for his country and narrowly missed out on the plane for Euro 2016.

When asked about the prospect of the National Training Centre being built, he said: "I think it's brilliant news and outstanding for Northern Ireland to finally have something like this happen.

"Other associations, including those in the UK and Ireland, have their own so it's great Northern Ireland can follow suit.

"I remember having to stay in the Culloden Hotel and then having a bus journey to training and things like that there, which isn't always easy.

"Therefore, having a hub like this is a step in the right direction and it's a massive achievement.

"I think having the Centre just outside Ballymena is the right choice as it's in the middle of the country and it's accessible from all parts of the province, as well as being close to Belfast International Airport."

Lafferty, who played for the likes of Celtic, Burnley and Sheffield United during his cross-channel career, highlighted how the men’s and women’s teams will benefit from a training facility like this in the years to come.

"Having a National Training Centre can only help football at all levels and ages for boys and girls in Northern Ireland,” he added.

“For example, imagine you are 15 or 16 years of age and you can see where the senior team prepares for matches, it’s an absolute incentive to follow in that journey.

"You can’t underestimate how important this is for Northern Ireland and it should really help players develop.

"I’ve had a child involved at the JD Academy and they train at regionalised centres...but having the one hub can make a huge difference.”

Northern Ireland return to friendly action next month as they host Switzerland on March 21, before travelling to Sweden four days later.

Recent results have improved as Michael O’Neill embarks on his second spell as manager of the Green and White Army.

But what makes him so special?

"I actually had this conversation with a few guys at Ballymena last week about this,” the 35-year-old explained.

"He is just a brilliant fit for Northern Ireland, he understands international football and he’s very meticulous.

"He’s always been surrounded by good coaches and the preparation he plans even before you meet for international duty is second-to-none.