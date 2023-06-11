West Ham United would end a 43-year wait for a trophy as they lifted the Europa Conference League against Fiorentina on Wednesday as Jarrod Bowen struck a late winner in Prague.

On Saturday, Manchester City would also get the better of Italian opposition in the Champions League final to secure the top prize for the first time in the club's history and complete the 'Treble' in the process.

Lomas, who played for Manchester City between 1991 to 1997, believes that Pep Guardiola's side are going to get even better and that they could 'dominate' the English game for the next four or five years following their historic success.

Steve Lomas played for Manchester City between 1991 to 1997

"It wasn't a very Manchester City like performance but they are the best team in the world and they deserved it," he said.

"Of course, they had a rub of the green when Inter hit the crossbar and Ederson had to make two great saves, which would have made it a totally different game.

"Losing Kevin de Bruyne disrupted their flow a little bit but they have world class players all over the pitch.

"It was only going to be a matter of time before they would win the Champions League as they lost the final to Chelsea in 2021, as well as other near misses in the semi-final.

"A lot of comparison has been made with this Manchester City team and that of Manchester United who won the Treble in 1999.

"I have to say that City are a great side to watch in full flow but it would be a great game if both squads were at their peak.

"I think City are going to get even better as Erling Haaland is still young, de Bruyne is in his prime, so is Jack Grealish and Phil Foden hasn't even reached his peak yet.

"The question is now 'who's going to get close'? I know Arsenal ran them close this season but the squad depth helped City, Liverpool need a rebuild, Chelsea are the same and Manchester United just a bit more consistency, so there could be a dominance for the next four or five years."

Lomas joined West Ham United from City in 1997 for a fee of £2.5 million and believes the Hammers reaped the benefits from keeping David Moyes in charge, despite some calls for him to be sacked following a poor run of form in the Premier League.

"I am probably more delighted for West Ham and their success if I'm honest," he continued.

"Their fans would be quick to tell you that they are long suffering but loyal to the core and that's true.

"A few have said that there's too many European competitions now but it gives more teams like West Ham a chance to win trophies as finances at other clubs makes it harder.

"I'm pleased for Moyes as he's managed for over 1000 games and he wasn't treated well during his first spell in charge and then he came back and helped the club stay in the Premier League.

"I thought it was ridiculous that people were calling for him to be sacked earlier this season and West Ham have benefitted from sticking by David.

"I saw that he gave his medal to his dad after the game and that was a lovely story."

With Northern Ireland set to take centre stage in the coming days against Denmark and Kazakhstan in European qualifiers, the 49-year-old believes it is going to take time for Michael O'Neill to get players through the conveyor belt.

"Michael has been unlucky with a few injuries to key players and he's picked a young squad," continued Lomas, who made 45 international appearances.

"When Northern Ireland last qualified for the Euros, Michael had a nucleus of players at the top level and we haven't got that at the minute.

"It's a rebuilding process and picking the best players available from the Championship and League One, and then buying into a system of being difficult to play against and maximising attacking threat at the other end of the pitch.

