Former Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough named as Cheltenham Town's assistant manager
The 53-year-old, who has also managed Scunthorpe United, Sligo Rovers, Motherwell and Northern Ireland U21's, will become Darrell Clarke's number two at Whaddon Road.
Baraclough replaced Michael O'Neill as the senior men's Northern Ireland manager in 2020 but was sacked in October 2022 after losing 14 out of 28 games in charge.
After a break from the game, Baraclough will be back in the dugout for this Saturday's game at home to Carlisle United.
He will replace Adam Murray who left Cheltenham to take the manager's job at Eastbourne Borough.
Speaking upon his arrival Ian told Cheltenham Town's official website: "I'm pleased to be back in football and I'm pleased to be working for someone like Darrell. I have known him a very long time since my playing days at Mansfield.
"Whenever I've played against Cheltenham there's always been a real good feel about the place, a real community club.
"We're in a great position now and we've got a great chance of getting out of it and looking upwards in the league."