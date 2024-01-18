Former Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough has been appointed as the assistant manager at League One side Cheltenham Town.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 53-year-old, who has also managed Scunthorpe United, Sligo Rovers, Motherwell and Northern Ireland U21's, will become Darrell Clarke's number two at Whaddon Road.

Baraclough replaced Michael O'Neill as the senior men's Northern Ireland manager in 2020 but was sacked in October 2022 after losing 14 out of 28 games in charge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a break from the game, Baraclough will be back in the dugout for this Saturday's game at home to Carlisle United.

Former Northern Ireland boss Ian Baraclough has been confirmed as the new assistant manager at Cheltenham Town

He will replace Adam Murray who left Cheltenham to take the manager's job at Eastbourne Borough.

Speaking upon his arrival Ian told Cheltenham Town's official website: "I'm pleased to be back in football and I'm pleased to be working for someone like Darrell. I have known him a very long time since my playing days at Mansfield.

"Whenever I've played against Cheltenham there's always been a real good feel about the place, a real community club.