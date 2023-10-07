Four goals and five assists sees Portadown midfielder Ryan Mayse being named as the NIFWA Championship Player of the Month
Portadown's Ryan Mayse is the Northern Ireland Football Writers' Association's Championship Player of the Month for September.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 6th Oct 2023, 15:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Oct 2023, 10:14 BST
The former Ballymena United and Dungannon Swifts man found the net four times during the month and added five assists to help Niall Currie’s side move joint-top of the Playr-Fit Championship table.
Mayse said: “Personal accolades are great when you get them, but ultimately it boils down to the team and this award is being lifted on behalf of the team in my eyes. There’s no I in team and everyone has to chip in with their bit.
“It’s taken us four or five weeks to adapt to the league, but now we know what each team is going to bring.”