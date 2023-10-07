Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The former Ballymena United and Dungannon Swifts man found the net four times during the month and added five assists to help Niall Currie’s side move joint-top of the Playr-Fit Championship table.

Mayse said: “Personal accolades are great when you get them, but ultimately it boils down to the team and this award is being lifted on behalf of the team in my eyes. There’s no I in team and everyone has to chip in with their bit.