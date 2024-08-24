Four Irish League footballers involved in four-vehicle crash in Co Down ahead of match named
The Dungannon Swifts said four of its first team squad had been in a collision on their way to the NI Football League Premiership game against Ballymena United.
"We will give a further update later after the game. We wish the four boys a full and speedy recovery," the club said on social media site X, formerly Twitter.
The match kicked off at 3pm .
In a statement to the PA news agency, police said they received a report of a four-vehicle collision on Lisburn Road, Moira just before 12.50pm on Saturday .
It is not believed that anyone was seriously injured in the collision, it said.
Police are appealing to anyone in the area at the time, who may have dashcam or other footage which could assist them, to call 101 quoting reference 608 24/08/24.
The club have named the players as Declan Dunne, Thomas Maguire, James Knowles and Danny Wallace