Four Irish League footballers involved in four-vehicle crash in Co Down ahead of match named

Four Irish League footballers were involved in a four-vehicle crash in Co Down

Four Irish League footballers were involved in a four-vehicle crash in Co Down while on their way to a match on Saturday afternoon.

The Dungannon Swifts said four of its first team squad had been in a collision on their way to the NI Football League Premiership game against Ballymena United.

"We will give a further update later after the game. We wish the four boys a full and speedy recovery," the club said on social media site X, formerly Twitter.

The match kicked off at 3pm .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement to the PA news agency, police said they received a report of a four-vehicle collision on Lisburn Road, Moira just before 12.50pm on Saturday .

It is not believed that anyone was seriously injured in the collision, it said.

Police are appealing to anyone in the area at the time, who may have dashcam or other footage which could assist them, to call 101 quoting reference 608 24/08/24.