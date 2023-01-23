Just over a year after ending Rafael Benitez’s ill-fated 200-day stay, owner Farhad Moshiri has fired his sixth manager in just under seven years since taking over.

Lampard paid the price for a run of nine defeats in 12 league matches which has left the club embroiled in a second successive relegation battle.

Only 10 days ago Moshiri offered public backing for his manager but hugely-damaging defeats to fellow strugglers Southampton and West Ham have forced a change.

Everton have sacked Frank Lampard after less than a year in charge.

The former Derby and Chelsea boss won just nine and lost 21 of his 38 Premier League matches since taking over and departs eight days before the first anniversary of his appointment.