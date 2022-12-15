League leaders Larne were due to travel to Ballymena United on Friday night.

A pitch inspection was initially due to take place on Friday morning after the club said on Tuesday that the pitch was frozen, but he Northern Ireland Football League (NIFL) confirmed the match was off following an inspection on Thursday.

Larne are eight points clear of the chasing pack after sealing a 2-0 victory over Newry City in their penultimate home game of the season last Saturday, when Fuad Sule and Tomas Cosgrove were on target early in each half to give Larne another three points.

Coleraine’s Oran Kearney watches on at last Friday's home game against Crusaders at the Showgrounds.

Coleraine’s game away to Newry City at the Showgrounds has also been postponed due to a frozen pitch.

The decision was made following an inspection on Thursday.

Coleraine were looking to claim a fourth win in a row after sealing a 2-0 home win over Crusaders last Friday night.

Bannsiders boss Oran Kearney said: “We’ve closed a bit of space to the top of the league and it’s been the perfect week for us.

“You’ve got to give monster praise to the boys for their efforts levels and from everybody, because it’s been very much a shared effort.

“There’s been big effort put in, big miles put in and big concentration, and the rewards have been super.

“We’ve had to charge the batteries and very much just tried to freshen the legs and get ready for this Christmas period.”

Glentoran’s home game against Glenavon last Saturday was called off due to a frozen pitch and Mick McDermott’s side will be hoping their scheduled clash with Carrick goes ahead (7.45pm).

Carrick will be hoping to put the disappointment of a 4-1 defeat away to Dungannon Swifts behind them, when a second half red card for Emmett McGuckin ended Rangers’ hopes.

The Amber Army faces a challenging run of festive fixtures, with a trip to Larne on Boxing Day followed by a home match with Crusaders on January 2.

