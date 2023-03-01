Fontaine hit 13 goals at the 1958 finals in Sweden, where Les Bleus finished third.

His death was announced by Paris St Germain, who he managed between 1973 and 1976, leading them to promotion back to Ligue 1 in 1974.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PSG described Fontaine as a “monument of French football”.

Just Fontaine speaks during a press conference on March 23, 2011

Born in Morocco in 1933, he started out at USM Casablanca before joining Nice in 1953.

He moved on to Reims three years later and won three French league titles with the club between 1958 and 1962. He was also part of the Reims side which reached the 1959 European Cup final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fontaine scored a hat-trick against Paraguay in France’s opening group game at the 1958 World Cup finals, two against Yugoslavia and one against Scotland. He also grabbed two in France’s 4-0 quarter-final win over Northern Ireland and drew them level in their semi-final against Brazil.

However, the eventual winners from South America – inspired by a 17-year-old Pele who hit a second-half hat-trick – ran out 5-2 winners.

Fontaine smashed four past West Germany in the third-place play-off match, which France won 6-3.

His 13 goals place him joint fourth in the all-time men’s World Cup top scorer charts, alongside Argentina’s Lionel Messi who needed five finals to reach that total.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

France coach Didier Deschamps paid tribute to Fontaine in a statement released by the country’s football federation.

“The death of Just Fontaine saddens me, as it will inevitably sadden all those who love football and our national team,” Deschamps said.

“‘Justo’ is, and will remain, a legend of the team. The striker who, by scoring 13 goals during a final phase of the World Cup, set a record still unequalled.

“‘Justo’ was a man of great kindness, very respectful of the generations who succeeded him with Les Bleus,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad