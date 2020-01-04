Fresh chapter for Glentoran and Portadown in old rivalry

The rivalry between Portadown and Glentoran has provided some of modern Irish League football’s most thrilling games - but a story put on hold now set for a temporary revival.

Relegation from the top flight in 2017 left the Ports counting on knockout ties for an opportunity to return to the Oval and now the Irish Cup fifth-round date this weekend marks the next chapter in the old foes’ history.

Portadown manager Matthew Tipton. Pic by Tony Hendron.

Matthew Tipton met the Glens during his days as a Ports player and the current boss is aware of the past high stakes between the clubs.

However, Tipton’s concern centres on future gains over one-off bragging rights.

“The cup is important to us, we want to win every game and it’s a chance to help the club financially,” said Tipton. “But promotion out of the Championship remains our priority.

“Whatever happens against Glentoran will not have any impact on our promotion bid, irrespective of a win or not.

“But we still approach the game with the same focus as any other.

“There is pressure in every match but each week in the league there is the expectation on us to dominate games and win comfortably.

“So it will be different playing without that same pressure.”

The last time the sides met in the competition marked the 2015 final when, on the same ground, David Scullion settled the showpiece occasion for the Glens.

“Today we play our first Irish Cup match since I joined the club and our first match against Portadown for a few years,” said Glentoran head coach Mick McDermott on the official club website. “I’m aware there’s always been a sharp rivalry between the two clubs, and also how important the cup has been to Glentoran and our supporters over the past few decades.

“This is a very important trophy, both in terms of the great day out at the final, but also because of the European qualification that goes with winning it.

“So, our focus is fully on the Irish Cup this weekend and we’ll do everything we possibly can to progress as far as we can.

“There has been a lot of comment in the media about the number of games we’ve currently gone unbeaten, but we will continue to approach our matches in the New Year with our same ‘one-in-a-row’ thinking.

“The game immediately in front is the only one to think about, whether that’s in the league or cup, and that continues with Portadown.

“That approach has served us well so far and it’s the right one for us to adopt at all times.”