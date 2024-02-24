Dungannon Swifts manager Rodney McAree. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

Roll the clock forward past more than a few milestones and memories to today when Rodney McAree and Jim Magilton share an Irish League sideline as rival managers.

McAree’s Dungannon Swifts will welcome title-chasing Cliftonville in a first season under Magilton with points important to both.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But before the destination of the end result is decided there will be time to reflect together on the journey.

"Jim was only at Liverpool for a few months after I went over but even when I'd been going back and forward from home to the club previously he would always have looked out for me as someone from Northern Ireland,” said McAree. "Mr and Mrs Prince looked after me in my digs when I joined Liverpool but one of their previous players was Jim.

"They were wonderful people and Jim would have called back to see them.

"It's always good to see Jim, I think he's been a fantastic appointment for Cliftonville and great for the league as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He has his own ideas about how he wants his team to play and Cliftonville, for me, play a terrific brand of football.

"He's someone I'd imagine players enjoy playing under, along with Gerard Lyttle, so huge credit.

"We've played Cliftonville three times this season and on a couple of those we've got beat heavily.

"In the first game we got beat five but for the first half-hour spell or so we were probably the better side but then we lost our way or Cliftonville found their way a wee bit more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We then beat them in the League Cup and then they beat us 4-1 at home but it was probably 2-1 up until the 88th minute.

"All I want to be in those games is competitive and, although the scorelines may not reflect it, we were in all three.

"If we're competitive with the big clubs and give ourselves a chance of getting something out of them then I'm happy.

"Too many times in the past Dungannon Swifts have maybe not competed against the big clubs and it's been maybe too easy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So, first and foremost, that's one thing I wanted when I came back.

"We have to work extremely hard, if you don't compete or turn up it can be a long day.

"But I've enjoyed those games because of the football played."

McAree’s message since returning home last summer for another spell as Swifts boss has been to focus on forward momentum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is a philosophy which has put Dungannon nine points clear of the drop zone and six off seventh spot heading towards the split.

"Obviously first and foremost we want to survive, we want to stay up,” said McAree. "We still believe that we're capable of finishing seventh.

"We've put ourselves into a position where if we can pick results up between now and the end of the season you never know where it takes you.

"It's going to be a huge ask...but we might as well set our sights high and hope that we can get close to that.

"We've four tough games - Cliftonville, away to Glenavon, home to Glentoran then away to Coleraine just before the split...if we can pick points up, any sort of points, it's going to be a bonus."

​