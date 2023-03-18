Gary Hamilton’s side have amassed seven points from their last three Danske Bank Premiership fixtures – including last weekend’s 2-0 success against Glentoran at The Oval.

Glenavon had only won twice in all competitions in 2023 prior to their recent mini revival and Fitzpatrick is hoping they have turned the corner at the just right time to secure a spot for European qualification.

“It was a very good win against Glentoran – especially after a bad few months,” the 28-year-old said.

Glenavon striker Matthew Fitzpatrick will hope to net against his former club Coleraine this afternoon.

“We have probably changed to a more pragmatic style in recent weeks which has paid dividends by our last three games, so hopefully we can continue on that front.

“Carrick are still above us in the table for the fight for 7th place and you have to give them credit as they’ve done extremely well this season.

“We are focusing on chasing them down and trying to be in 7th place or at least on level terms with Carrick before the league splits.”

Coleraine are the visitors to Mourneview Park this afternoon and ex-Bannsiders man Fitzpatrick believes they will want to quickly overcome the disappointment of last weekend’s BetMcLean Cup final defeat to Linfield.

Glenavon are unbeaten against Oran Kearney’s side dating the whole way back to March 2020.

“They’re a very good team and they still have a lot to play for,” Fitzpatrick added.

“They are always consistent and extremely hard to play against and I’m sure they’ll want to put the BetMcLean Cup defeat to the back of their minds.

“I don’t overly read too much into unbeaten runs or bogey teams or anything like that because they are more than capable of beating us on their day and likewise ourselves.

“Our form this year has been better against top six sides than bottom six, so here’s hoping that can continue as it’s our last home fixture before the split.