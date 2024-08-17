Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Carrick Rangers manager Stuart King conceded that his side deserved to lose as they were beaten 3-0 by Loughgall.

A brace of headers from corners from Jordan Gibson put the Villagers firmly ahead at the break, with Benji Magee adding a late third.

Here’s what King had to say after the loss at Lakeview Park.

THOUGHTS ON THE DEFEAT:

"I thought Loughgall fully deserved to win but we're a big, big strong team and we've given away two goals from set plays.

"The two corner kicks were the exact same thing and we haven't dealt with the first one, we've changed and we haven't dealt with the second one which is really disappointing.

"I don't expect teams to score off set plays against us and I've told the lads that because we're a really big outfit.

"We were poor today, there's no hiding behind that. We were really good last week but you can't go from being really good last week to being so poor today.

"We created very little, we had a couple of volleys or whatever from knock-downs, but overall, our quality wasn't there and it was a really bad day at the office.

NO GAME IN MIDWEEK DUE TO LARNE’S EUROPEAN EXPLOITS:

"I'd rather have played on Tuesday because it gives you a chance to fix it straight away.

"We now have to mope over it for the next few days.

"It is what it is, we were on such a high last week as we performed really well but today we weren't at it.

"I generally thought our quality all over the pitch wasn't at the required levels.

"If you're having a bad day and we have a lot of senior players in that changing room, then you find a way to get through it and I felt we didn't do that.

POTENTIAL TRANSFER BUSINESS:

"I'm always looking to add.