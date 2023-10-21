Jim Ervin believes his Ballymena United finally for their “just rewards” after beating derby rivals Coleraine at The Showgrounds.

Here’s what he had to say after the 3-1 win:

THOUGHTS ON THE GAME:

“Yes, it was a really good result, good performance, a bit nervy at 2-1.

Ballymena United manager Jim Ervin was pleased to pick up his first home win as Sky Blues boss

"It's not good for the heart rate but thankfully we got the third goal then and were able to settle for the last couple of minutes of the game.

“Overall, absolutely over the moon for the boys.

“The amount of work that they have put in and so far this year we haven't got our just rewards.

“In other games we've been really poor and haven't shown up.

“I thought last Friday night against the Crues we were very, very unfortunate not to get anything.

“I asked the boys to go and put that level of performance in today again and they did.

“Thankfully we walk away today with three points.

FIRST HOME WIN:

“We said when we came in that we need to make this place difficult for teams to come to.

“Thus far that hasn't been the case - we've lost every game.

“So it was important to try and bounce back from last week but also try and make this place a bit more difficult for opponents coming here.

“It was a derby game so you always want to lay your marker down.

“Thankfully today it came to plan.

PLAYING AGAINST TEN MEN:

"There's many times this year we've been down to 10 men and it's really difficult.

“You make it difficult for the opposition.

“Sometimes it's more frustration and difficult to play against so we knew what we were going to face.

“We said, listen, we've 45 minutes to win this game.

“You don't need to win it in the first five or 10 minutes.

“It just so happened to be that we scored two early goals in the second half.

“But even when we scored the two goals we kind of dropped off from doing what we were doing well.

“At times they got out very easily against 11 and then they got a goal.

“I haven't seen it back but boys were saying it was outside.

“They scored and made it really nervy for us so credit to them for doing that with 10 men.

NOAH STEWART IMPACT:

“We had chances and then Noah from nowhere puts it in the back of the net and you're just thinking 'my word'.

"I'm just so pleased for him because he's so hard working - even in training he's so difficult to play against.

“We'll keep his feet on the ground because the more goals he scores like that he's going be talked about and people are going to catch on to him.