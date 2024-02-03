Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A goal in each half would give Linfield a 2-0 success at Windsor Park and this is what Ervin had to say.

THOUGHTS ON THE GAME:

"The performance levels I thought we were really, really good.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ballymena United chief Jim Ervin was left than impressed with the officiating during his side's Irish Cup exit to Linfield

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We were really tidy on the ball and particularly in the first-half, we caused Linfield problems without really testing Chris Johns.

"I think that's a fair reflection of the whole game.

"But, listen, you might as well get the elephant out of the room right away in terms of decisions by the officials.

"There was a handball in the build-up to the first goal and after that we fall asleep at the back post and let Chris McKee stand free in the box.

"We've been on the receiving end of so many hand balls and to be frank, I don't know what's natural and unnatural in terms of what position arms are in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's a clear hand ball and you can see six or seven players who were behind play at that time putting their hand up but the referee doesn't give it.

"I'm bemused by the penalty kick and I'd like to see it back if I'm honest with you.

"From where I was standing and people on the bench were very shocked that was given as a penalty.

"Steven (McCullough) looks like he's about to stick the shoulder in but he's given the referee a decision to make.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'll hold my hands up there but at the same time, if that's given as a penalty, my word, how many penalty kicks are we going to see?

"The amount of pushing and shoving that goes in penalty boxes during set plays and that's given as a penalty.

MANAGERS GETTING BANNED FOR COMMENTS:

"This is the most frustrating thing for managers.

"As players and staff we work our nuts off all week in preparation for games.

"And for something like that where it could cost you three points or put you out of the Cup is so frustrating and I don't think people understand that side of it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This (interview) is straight after the match, the game is finished five or ten minutes ago and we are being put in front of the press about what our thoughts are on the game.

"When managers give an honest opinion, they get punished for it and I feel Barry Gray's and Stephen Baxter's pain.

"It's so frustrating when you put the time and effort all week on the training pitch and for basics to go against you.

"What summed it up for me today was that Mikey Place got fouled in the final third and wasn't given, then one of their players exact same tackle and they get the free-kick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I get booked because I've given off and showing my frustrations.

"There's other things that go on at different benches at different times and there's a blind eye to it.