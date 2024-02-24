Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Here’s what he had to say after a 2-0 home defeat to Coleraine.

DISAPPOINTED WITH THE RESULT:

"We don't like getting beat.

"This time last week we were heavily beaten as the performance levels were nowhere near where they should have been.

"Today they were a wee bit better and closer to where we need to be.

"We conceded two very soft goals in the first-half and again, it possibly comes down to individuals switching off from their jobs.

"We don't point fingers at individuals, it's more a case we know we could avoid conceding goals like that.

"We also know it could have been easy for us to roll over at 2-0 down so early in the game like we did last week.

"We didn't do that so we have to give the players credit for that.

"We also have to give the players credit for the second-half performance, we huffed and puffed, and if we pulled a goal back at the right time it would have made for an interesting finish.

"We didn't and I think that was the tale of the game in terms of we struggled in our defensive third and our attacking third.

"Anywhere in the middle we can't fault them for giving their best efforts that they could but we have a lot of work to do but we just don't have the time to do it.

"I keep telling people that but we need to keep plugging away and hopefully there's a game soon that things click together in terms of getting that finish or clearance we aren't getting at the minute.

"We can't feel sorry for ourselves, we need to be patient and focussed.

HOW HARD IS IT AT THE MINUTE?

"It's certainly harder for the players as they've been in this situation longer than I have.

"It is tough but we can only control and impact what happens in our next game.

"There's been a lot of change, a lot of variation but we are nowhere near where we need to be in my opinion.

"That's not me finger-pointing at the players or at the club, we are just not where we need to be.

"When we ask for them to compete across 90 minutes, we are maybe not ready to do that but we have to.

"We have to get on with things no matter how hard it might be.

"The five point gap I'm not particularly worried about. We performed okay today but the gap is no different this week than it was last week when we conceded eight.